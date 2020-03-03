Elon Musk Shows Support For Embattled Twitter CEO After Clash With Activist/shareholder

Elon Musk publicly backed and displayed support for Twitter CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, after Paul Singer, an activist shareholder in the company, called for changes at Twitter, including potentially ousting its leader. Here’s what Elon Musk tweeted:

Just want say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good ❤️. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2020

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey relationship

Elon Musk has been an active Twitter user and is said to be a big fan of the platform. The Tesla CEO also participated in Twitter’s company-wide global retreat which was held earlier in 2020 after Dorsey had requested Musk in fixing the social media platform. Musk had joined the event via teleconference and offered some suggestions on how the company can improve the platform. Elon Musk specifically advised the company to work more around labelling bots as he felt that it would help them differentiate between real and fake users on the platform.

Twitter employees back company CEO with hashtag #WeBackJack

However, Elon Musk was not the only person praising Dorsey. Twitter employees also displayed their support for their embattled boss as they ran a hashtag, #WeBackJack. Here are some of the tweets:

I enjoy working for someone who I believe is a wonderful human being. #WeBackJack — Julianna Hayes (@Julianna) March 3, 2020

Jack shows up, trust

Jack pushes us, trust

Jack is beloved, trust#webackjack https://t.co/c7xxCZ5IYS — Katie Boord (@kboord) March 3, 2020

You must not have heard of #OneTeam. So let me explain what it means. If you mess with One of us you get ALL Of US.



Nobody more deserving of it than Jack.



You would be wrong to think it’s just a hashtag. #WeBackJack pic.twitter.com/S3YyYvbxJ2 — 𝔼𝕞 👾 (@empinto) March 3, 2020

I dont say this as often as i should...but @Jack is a special leader. He's empathetic, he's transparent, he's decisive, he has a heart for people....he's just dope.



I've learned SO much by observing him over the years -- loyalty, grit, patience and then some. #WeBackJack — TJ Adeshola (@TJay) March 3, 2020

Last week, Elliott Management Corp., founded by billionaire Paul Singer, had announced that they had taken a stake of over $1 billion in Twitter with a 4% stake in the company in a move to drive more value out of the social media platform. The management corporation was thus concerned about a need for Dorsey to take up a full-time position as the company's CEO, rather than one where he splits his time between Twitter and Square Inc (a mobile-payments platform).

Image credits: Instagram | Elon Musk