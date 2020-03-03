The Debate
Elon Musk Shows Support For Embattled Twitter CEO After Clash With Activist/shareholder

Mobile

Elon Musk has publicly displayed support for Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey after an activist-investor in the company called for changes at Twitter.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk publicly backed and displayed support for Twitter CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, after Paul Singer, an activist shareholder in the company, called for changes at Twitter, including potentially ousting its leader. Here’s what Elon Musk tweeted:

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey relationship

Elon Musk has been an active Twitter user and is said to be a big fan of the platform. The Tesla CEO also participated in Twitter’s company-wide global retreat which was held earlier in 2020 after Dorsey had requested Musk in fixing the social media platform. Musk had joined the event via teleconference and offered some suggestions on how the company can improve the platform. Elon Musk specifically advised the company to work more around labelling bots as he felt that it would help them differentiate between real and fake users on the platform.

Twitter employees back company CEO with hashtag #WeBackJack

However, Elon Musk was not the only person praising Dorsey. Twitter employees also displayed their support for their embattled boss as they ran a hashtag, #WeBackJack. Here are some of the tweets:

Last week, Elliott Management Corp., founded by billionaire Paul Singer, had announced that they had taken a stake of over $1 billion in Twitter with a 4% stake in the company in a move to drive more value out of the social media platform. The management corporation was thus concerned about a need for Dorsey to take up a full-time position as the company's CEO, rather than one where he splits his time between Twitter and Square Inc (a mobile-payments platform).

Image credits: Instagram | Elon Musk

