Naatu Naatu At Oscars 2023: RRR Song Competing With THESE Tracks In Original Song Category

RRR song Naatu Naatu is in the Oscars 2023 race under the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. The track has been composed by MM Keeravaani, with lyrics from Chandrabose. The RRR team has landed in the US ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 13 (IST).
Naatu Naatu will also be performed at the Oscars stage. Playback singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be playing the song live for the audience. Ahead of the Academy Awards, here is the list of nominees that are competing against Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.
Who is Naatu Naatu up aganist at Oscars 2023?
- Lift Me Up was featured in the Marvel Studios' film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna worked with composer Ludwig Göransson for the track and the lyrics are from Tems and Coogler. The song served as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who previously played the role of Black Panther. This is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination.
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick is from Lady Gaga and BloodPop. The song is BloodPop's first Oscar nomination. However, Lady Gaga became a four-time Oscar nominee with her latest track. Separately, Top Gun: Maverick has scored a total of six nominations, including in the Best Picture category.
- This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once from Son Lux, David Byrne and Mitski is also nominated at the Academy Awards. Son Lux is also nominated at the Oscars in the Best Original Score category. Meanwhile, David Byrne has previously won Best Original Score for 1987's The Last Emperor. This is Mitski's first Oscar nomination.
- Diane Warren has scored yet another Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Warren has received a total of 14 nominations in her career so far and got an honorary Oscar at the 13th Governer Awards.