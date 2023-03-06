Naatu Naatu At Oscars 2023: RRR Song Competing With THESE Tracks In Original Song Category

RRR song Naatu Naatu is in the Oscars 2023 race under the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. The track has been composed by MM Keeravaani, with lyrics from Chandrabose. The RRR team has landed in the US ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 13 (IST).

Naatu Naatu will also be performed at the Oscars stage. Playback singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be playing the song live for the audience. Ahead of the Academy Awards, here is the list of nominees that are competing against Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

Who is Naatu Naatu up aganist at Oscars 2023?