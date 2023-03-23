Nani Says SS Rajamouli's Eega 2 Will Have The Biggest Hype

Telugu actor Nani spoke about the possibility of Eega 2, the sequel of his 2012 film with SS Rajamouli. Eega was received incredibly well after its release, becoming sensational all over India. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and was released as Makkhi.

Nani recently appeared in an interview with Pinkvilla to talk about the potential sequel of the SS Rajamouli film. He said that he has discussed ideas about a sequel with the RRR director on and off. He added that if a sequel gets under development and subsequently gets an announcement, it will create “the biggest hype of all time.”

“We keep talking about it now and then,” said HIT: The Second Case actor. He added, “I tell him whenever the sequel gets announced, it’ll have the biggest hype of all time.” The actor also gave his praise to the Baahubali director, saying that Rajamouli developed the film a decade ago when CGI technology was limited. Nani added that with Rajamouli’s current capability and power, he can get the best Hollywood CGI technicians if he ever opts to team up for the sequel.

Nani to appear in Dasara

Nani is currently slated to appear in the upcoming film Dasara. The film is set for a release on March 30. The film has been shot originally in Telugu but will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil as well.

The actor has previously stated during the film’s teaser launch that Dasara will peak at the same level as Telugu cinema’s RRR and Kannada cinema’s KGF and Kantara. He also said that the film will be one of his career’s most pivotal. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko.