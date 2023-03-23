Dasara Star Nani Opens Up On Comparisons With Pushpa And KGF

Telugu star Nani and Keerthy Suresh are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Dasara, which will hit the theatres on March 30. During an event for the movie, Nani opened up about how his film is being compared to other South Indian movies including Yash's KGF and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. He said that his film is very different for the other titles it is being compared with.

"It is very rural, rustic and at the same time very real drama. The emotions will feel larger than life so that's a great combination." Nani further added that Dasara's story revolves around the coal mines and the tradition and cultures showcased in the movie will make the audience root for his character, Dharani. The Jersey actor continued by saying that no matter how sophisticated a person is, they will feel like hooting and cheering in the movie theatre.

During the interview, Nani also said that there will be no sequel of Dasara as it follows one story and the plot starts and ends in the same film only. The actor also discussed about the possibilities of filming for Eega 2 with SS Rajamouli.

About Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara

Nani and Keerthy Suresh's film Dasara is set in the area of Singareni coal mines, which is situated near Godavarikhani of Telangana. Nani plays the role of Dharani and he steals coal from a moving train to make money. After that in a cricket match, Dharani's team wins, but the situation escalates and the story continues from there.

This period-action drama film is directed and written by Srikanth Odela and along with the leads, fans will also see Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Sajol Chowdhury, and Shamna Kasim, among others.

