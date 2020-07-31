Natasha Richardson’s Son Micheál Reveals He Has Not ‘fully Comprehended' Her Demise

Hollywood actor Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009 after she met with a skiing accident. Her son, Micheál has now opened up about his mother’s tragic death. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the 25-year-old revealed that he has still not come to terms with his mother’s death. Read on:

Natasha Richardson’s son Micheál on his mother’s death

Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009 after suffering a brain haemorrhage post the skiing accident. In the interview, her son, Micheál spoke about how he felt at the time. He added how he felt the pain to be 'overwhelming'. He explained how the mind can be a 'powerful tool to protect oneself'. Micheál further mentioned that when his mother passed away his mind pushed it aside since he did not want to deal with it.

Micheál Richardson also added that he has not fully comprehended his mother’s death yet. He also said that this is the same for several people he has spoken to. He then said how people who lose their parents in their teen years can have sudden breakdowns. Richardson mentioned that he is thankful for his mother’s chosen career.

Since his mother passed away in 2009, Micheál Richardson has found several ways to honour her. He also changed his last name to Richardson as opposed to his father Liam Neeson’s last name. He has also followed her footsteps and has gone on to pursue acting.

Micheál Richardson also added that as he gets older, he has been doing several things to keep his mother in his mind more. He also mentioned that he has been doing several things to honour her. He added that doing so helps him to remember her and heal properly while going through grief.

Recalling his memories with his mother, Micheál Richardson said he considered Natasha Richardson to be his best friend. He further added that she was a 'sweet' and amazing mother figure'. Richardson further mentioned how Natasha Richardson had big welcome greetings when they would come back home or she would be back.

