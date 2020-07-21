'Parent Trap' Cast Reunite In A Virtual Reunion, Pay Tribute To Late Natasha Richardson

As of yesterday, the Parent Trap cast paid a tribute to their co-star Natasha Richardson who died in 2009 due to an accident. Parent Trap is a family drama film that features twin girls at a summer camp who realize that their parents separated shortly after they were born. Further, it features how the twins try to reconnect with each of their parents. The Freaky Friday actress, Lindsay Lohan made her debut in Hollywood with this film. Lohan played a double role in this film. While Lohan featured in the role of the twins, Natasha Richardson played the role of the twins’ mother. Unfortunately, Richardson succumbed to head injuries at 45. As per reports, Natasha met with the accident during a skiing expedition. Natasha Richardson’s death had taken several by surprise.

The virtual reunion hosted cast and crew members like Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz, director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer. The cast gathered to raise money for the World Central Kitchen. The World Central Kitchen works towards providing individually packaged and nutritious meals to underprivileged families and children. The virtual reunion was hosted by the television journalist, Katie Couric in aid of World Central Kitchen.

Although the cast gathered for a different cause, they made a mention of the late Natasha Richardson who passed away in 2009. During the virtual reunion, several cast members expressed their opinions about Richardson. The Just My Luck actress Lindsey Lohan said that Richardson was elegant and graceful. Further, she also said that Natasha was like a mother to her. On the other hand, Dennis Quaid, who played the role of the twins’ father, said that Richardson always spread joy on the sets of Parent Trap. Further, the actor also said that she was always glad to be on the sets of the film. On the other hand, Elaine Hendrix who played the role of Dennis Quaid’s girlfriend said that Richardson would always talk about her husband Liam Neeson, as well as her kids. Further, she said that Richardson called her husband, ‘My Liam’.

The cast also spoke about Lindsay Lohan in Parent Trap. Lohan recalled playing two characters for the film. Lohan said that she was extremely excited to work with Nancy and Charles. Lohan also said that being a child artist, this project was a huge learning experience for her. Further, she said that she enjoyed herself on the sets of Parent Trap. Actor Dennis Quaid said that he too ‘had a blast on the sets of the film’. Further, Quaid also praised Lohan’s acting skills and said that he greatly enjoyed her company.

Promo Image Source: Instagram fan page @marvelousrichardson & Lindsay Lohan's Instagram

