Lindsay Lohan Says 'The Parent Trap' Made It 'easier' To Deal With Her Parents' Divorce

Recently, Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan reunited with her The Parent Trap co-stars and creators in a virtual session and spilled some details about how her role in the film helped her process her parents' divorce. The actor remarked that she was very lucky to have played the twin characters, that ‘were figuring out’ a way to deal with their parents’ divorce. Adding to the same, Lindsay Lohan remarked that working in The Parent Trap made it a lot easier for her to deal with the grief. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan To Reunite With Her ‘Parent Trap’ Cast For The Movie’s 22nd Anniversary

Lindsay: 'This movie gave me the acting bug'

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Tweets 'I'm Back', Teases Fans About Her New Music With A Cryptic Video; See

In the session, Lindsay Lohan also thanked the director of the film, Nancy Meyers for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the project. Adding to the same, Lohan remarked that without The Parent Trap, she ‘wouldn’t have got the acting bug’. If the reports are to be believed, Lindsay Lohan's parents, Michael and Dina Lohan, split in 2005 when Dina filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised. During the session, The Parent Trap gang also discussed their favourite moments on set, their characters' most iconic lines and the film's lasting impact. They also reminisced their fondest memories of working with the late actor Natasha Richardson, who tragically passed away after a skiing accident in 2009.

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girls' To 'Herbie', Check Out The List Of Her 5 Must-watch Films

All about The Parent Trap:

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson in the leading roles, The Parent Trap follows the story of the identical twins Hallie and Annie, who are separated after their parents' divorce. The story gets interesting when years later, they discover each other at a summer camp and decide to switch places in an effort to reunite their parents. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the film also stars Elaine Hendrix and Simon Kunz in prominent roles. Released in 1998, the film earned 9.21 crores USD during its run at the box office.

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Tweets 'I'm Back', Teases Fans About Her New Music With A Cryptic Video; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.