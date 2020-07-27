Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Calls Her ‘yin To My Yang’ In Her Emotional Tribute

Naya Rivera's tragic death had come as a rude shock to the entire Hollywood as well as her die-hard fans. The actor passed away after she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. Naya was 33 years old. The Glee actor’s body was found after days of extensive search and she was declared dead by the Ventura Police department. Now her sister, Nickayla Rivera shared a heartwarming tribute for her late sister on her social media.

Nickayla shared a beautiful throwback picture with Naya Rivera

Nickayla shared a beautiful monochrome picture with Naya from their younger days. Along with that, she had an emotional message for her late sister. Nickayla wrote that there are no words to describe the love which she has for her sister. She called her connection with Naya to be 'infinite.'

Nickayla called Naya Rivera 'yin to her yang'

Nickayla further wrote how she shares an unbreakable bond with her sister. She wrote how she and her sister were complete opposites but were yet the same. She went on to call Naya the 'yin' to her 'yang'. Nicklayla also added that she was unaware that she would find so much of Naya in herself after losing the latter.

Nickayla wrote that she never had imagined a life without Naya and that she is still having difficulty imagining it. She wrote how her world has 'turned upside down' after her sister's death. She added that she will always look up to her sister with the same eyes which she did when she was younger. In a concluding note, Nickayla declared that she loves her sister to eternity and misses her every second of her life. Take a look at the heart-wrenching post shared by Nickayla for her late sister.

Talking about the actor's tragic death, she reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to her son, they both went swimming, however, Naya never made it back on board. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly revealed in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’.

After an extensive search for about six days, Ventura Sherrif previously announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya had gone missing. The officials held a press conference where they confirmed that the body found is that of Naya. They reportedly stated that Naya’s family has been notified about the developments.

