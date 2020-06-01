Netflix, Amazon, Hulu And Others Express Solidarity After Death Of George Floyd

Expressing solidarity with thousands of Americans protesting against George Floyd’s death and taking a firm stand against racism, popular OTT sites have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. On Saturday, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Starz and many others took to their social media accounts to post similar statements regarding the same. Take a look below.

Netflix took to Twitter to write a note saying, “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” And YouTube also took to their Twitter handle to write saying that they stand in solidarity against violence and racism. They also added saying that when the members of a community are hurt, then everybody is hurt. YouTube also pledged $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. Check out the tweets below.

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter.



We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

Apart from them, a number of other entertainment sites have also expressed solidarity and support through their social media handle. Amazon wrote saying, “Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice.” Hulu, Starz, HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT and many more have supported the #BlackLivesMatter movement and shared their statements of support. Take a look below.

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you. — Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020

George Floyd's death

The shocking death of George Floyd not only angered millions around the world but also sparked a fresh wave of protests in numerous US states. George Floyd was arrested by police officer Derek Chauvin and was handcuffed and begged for oxygen. But in a video showing the entire incident, the duty officer can be seen kneeling on Floyd 's neck leading to his death.

Conflicts and violence continue to escalate in the region demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family with constant protests. Meanwhile, John Harrington, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner, announced that the criminal division has now taken Chauvin, who was dismissed from his employment, into custody and a jury for the case will begin soon.

