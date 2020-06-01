Michelle Obama Opens Up On George Floyd's Death, Says 'heartbreak Never Seems To Stop'

As US continues to be rocked with protests across the major cities over the death of George Floyd, former First Lady Michelle Obama said that she is “pained” by the recent tragedies. Speaking few days after the incident took place in Minnesota on May 25, Michelle said that “race and racism is a reality” and the responsibility to eradicate such a problem which is causing several lives in the US and around the world is “upon all of us”. The former First Lady said through a social media post that she is “exhausted” by a “heartbreak” that seems unstoppable.

Michelle wrote, “Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael.”

“Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of colour to deal with it. It’s up to all of us, Black, white, everyone, no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out,” she added.

'Ends with justice'

She also touched upon various ways in people can contribute to eradicating racism including starting conversations, self-examinations and listening to people who have experienced a different aspect of life. While thousands of people are on the streets across the nation and state governments have been calling on National Guard to contain the violence, Michelle said that it all “ends with justice”.

Former First Lady said, “It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.”

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

