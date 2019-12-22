Netflix Series 'Lucifer' Tops The List Of Most Streamed Show Of 2019

Netflix's Lucifer topped the list of the most-streamed show of 2019. It was previously being cancelled by Fox which claimed the title according to a poll by TV Time. The fantasy drama series, Lucifer's story revolves on Lucifer Morningstar or the Devil (played by British star Tom Ellis) who shifts to Los Angeles to run a nightclub before he became a consultant for the LAPD.

US network Fox after running three seasons terminated the series due to huge outrage from fans. It was later picked up by streaming giant Netflix which announced its fifth and final season this year.

So, uh, this is a pretty cool list! Look who's #1 😈 #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/6rW6sfsqDe — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 17, 2019

Lucifer tops the list

Lucifer was ahead of the stiff competition from other Netflix series which includes 13 Reasons Why, Sex Education and You to land first place. The top 20 list of the most-watched shows according to the Forbes are Lucifer, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Money Heist, Orange is the New Black, The Handmaid's Tale, Sex Education, Elite, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Umbrella Academy, Black Mirror, Dark, The Punisher, Atypical, Love, Death & Robots, Mindhunter, Jessica Jones, Big Mouth, The Society.

Fifth season parted into two halves

Lucifer is helmed by Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. Its fourth season stars Tom Ellis as the Devil, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. The fifth season of the famous show is all set to premiere on Netflix in 2020. The fifth season of Lucifer is split into two parts. Netflix is going to divide it with eight episodes on the first part and again eight episodes on the second part. The last season of the show ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell.

