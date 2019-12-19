Netflix Released A Staggering Number Of 371 Original TV Shows And Movies In 2019

Online streaming platforms are steadily becoming the prime choice for entertainment among audiences. Netflix currently is at the helm with almost over 300 original movies, this surpasses the total number of television shows released in 2005. Netflix is known for providing creators with creative liberty and freedom of choice, viewers too enjoy this and thus the spike in online viewership.

Netflix Released 371 Original TV Shows and Movies This Year Alone

Netflix was launched in 2007, however, they gained popularity rapidly after they started producing original content. The first-ever Netflix original was House of Cards which premiered in 2013. Following that, two new drama series was released titled Hemlock Grove and Orange is the new Black. As their originals gained popularity and attraction the streaming platform branched out towards comedy and other genres. Soon Marvel released their original series on the platform with Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Streaming services have since then become people's top entertainment preference. There has been a significant decline in the viewership for television. The mobility and ease of access that the streaming platforms offer is something that has fascinated viewers. The streaming platforms have since then gone on to dominate the Golden Globe nominations for 2020 with a staggering number of 17. The only network shows that were nominated for the golden globes were HBO, BBC America and Showtime.

While Netflix has initiated the online streaming universe many others have also joined the race. Sites like Amazon Prime, Disney +, Apple TV, etc, have since then joined the race and have created a streaming war among the giants. Currently, Disney + has been seeing a spike in online viewership as compared to Netflix. According to a news portal, Netflix is expected to lose over 4 million subscribers due to the rise of its competitors for the online streaming war.

