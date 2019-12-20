The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Cast And Plotline Of The Netflix Series

This December marks the premiere of The Witcher, Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of the beloved Polish fantasy series. The series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher narrates the story of a lone monster hunter for hire whose world has turned upside down when he is confronted with destiny. It is a twisting story with a lot of action sequences that are sure to leave you wanting for more. Wondering what you need to know ahead of the premiere of The Witcher on Netflix? Read here.

For starters, the starting two episodes of The Witcher have been helmed by Alik Sakharov, who previously directed the episodes of not only Game of Thrones, but also Marco Polo. Television series, The Witcher will be based on the fantasy novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Though stylistically the Netflix show seemed to take some of its cues from the award-winning video game, its plot and character development will be derived from the books.

What is The Witcher all about?

The Witcher is set in a medieval sort of world filled with many monsters and magic, the series revolves around the adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is a trained witcher, better known as a monster hunter for hire who had vowed to remain politically impartial. But that resolves the challenge when he finds himself bound by destiny to Princess Ciri of Cintra. Together Geralt and the love of his life, a fierce sorceress named Yennefer with a dark past, must try to protect their child and in the process alter the course of destiny itself, as well as a continent on the brink of war.

Cast of the series

The lead role of Geralt of Rivia is played by Henry Cavill of Man of Steel fame. He will essay the character who is a monster hunter and develops supernatural powers in the process. The story, which originates from Poland, will be created by Lauren Schmidt. The female lead character Ciri will be essayed by Freya Allan. Other actors who are a part of the series are Joey Batey, Tom Canton, Anya Chalotra, and more. Andrzej Sapkowski, the writer himself is a part of the series as a creative consultant.

Netflix has released a series of character introduction videos on YouTube, which has helped fans tremendously as it not only gives regards to character motivations but also adds valuable backstory for beginners who have no idea and are planning to watch the series. Despite having produced shows such as A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Dark Crystal, The Witcher could just be Netflix’s most elaborate niche project in the recent memory. Watch the trailer here.

