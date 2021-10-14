Netflix's 'Squid Game' Ranks 1st Among Most-Watched Shows; Check Top 10 Movies, Shows

Netflix recently made an interesting piece of an announcement as it revealed the new list of movies and web series that topped the list of most-watched on the platform.

Bridgerton season 1, which was earlier on top of the list of most-watched series was surpassed by the recently released series, Squid Game season 1. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction topped the list of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

Squid Game replaces Bridgerton season 1 in Netflix's most-watched series list

Netflix recently released the list of most-watched movies and series on the platform that revealed that in a short span of time of 28 days, Squid Game surpassed Bridgerton season 1 to be the most-watched series. It also became the biggest ever launch in streaming history with 111 million account views. Bridgerton season 1 was however shifted to second place with 82 million account views followed by Lupin: Part 1, The Witcher season 1, Sex/Life season 1, and others.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth's Extraction remained on top of the list of most-watched movies on Netflix with 99 million account views. The second place was taken by Bird Box, followed by Spenser Confidential and 6 Underground on third and fourth place respectively. Check out the complete list of movies and series listed among the most-watched on Netflix along with their release dates.

Top 10 Netflix most-watched series:

1. Squid Game: Season 1, 9/17/2021 – 111 Million

2. Bridgerton: Season 1, released 12/25/2020 – 82 Million

3. Lupin: Part 1, 1/8/2021 – 76 Million

4. The Witcher: Season 1, 12/20/2019 – 76 Million

5. Sex/Life: Season 1, 6/25/2021 – 67 Million

6. Stranger Things 3, 7/4/2019 – 67 Million

7. Money Heist: Part 4, 4/2/2020 – 65 Million

8. Tiger King: Season 1, 3/20/2020 – 64 Million

9. The Queen’s Gambit, 10/23/2020 – 62 Million

10. Sweet Tooth: Season 1, 6/4/2021 – 60 Million

Top 10 Netflix most-watched movies:

1. Extraction, 4/24/2020 – 99 Million

2. Bird Box, 12/14/2018 – 89 Million

3. Spenser Confidential, 3/6/2020 – 85 Million

4. 6 Underground, 12/10/2019 – 83 Million

5. Murder Mystery, 6/14/2019 – 83 Million

6. The Old Guard, 7/10/2020 – 78 Million

7. Enola Holmes, 9/23/2020 – 77 Million

8. Project Power, 8/14/2020 – 75 Million

9. Army of the Dead, 5/21/2021 – 75 Million

10. Fatherhood, 6/18/2021 – 74 Million

