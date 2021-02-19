Netizens Crack Matt Damon Jokes After NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars

Actor Matt Damon started trending on Twitter when his fans sparked off memes after NASA's Perseverance Rover landed on Mars this Thursday. In Ridley Scott's 2015 film The Martian, Matt Damon played astronaut Mark Watney who gets stranded on Mars after his team assumes he is dead. Watney is then left to survive on his wits and find ways to thrive on Mars while reaching to his team on Earth for help. Twitter users got creative after NASA's Perseverance Rover's Mars landing where one user tweeted saying, "There is no sign of Matt Damon yet.".

Twitter gets creative with "Matt Damon absent on Mars" memes

There is “no sign” of Matt Damon on Mars, where the NASA Perseverance rover landed on February 18. This was a quip from rugby player Brian Moore, who joined many other people who flooded Twitter with memes about Matt’s character in The Martian on Thursday.

No sign of Matt Damon yet. https://t.co/aPUHaJSBPX — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 18, 2021

NASA's Perseverance Rover had sent its first images from Mars after it touched down on the planet at 2.31 am IST on Thursday. Twitter users became creatively edgy and edited a picture of a spacesuit-clad Matt Damon into the photo. “This is awesome. Huge congrats to everyone who helped find Matt Damon. Let’s bring him home,” one such person joked in a tweet. Fark founder Drew Curtis also joined in on the joke claiming Matt Damon knew what he was up to when he stranded on Mars.

The Federal Government continues to spend far too much money trying to rescue Matt Damon. He knew what he was getting into https://t.co/DN3ob6eiOV — Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Jamey Eisenberg asked NASA how The Martian star is doing: “Is Matt Damon OK? How are the potatoes?” He was referring to a plot point in the film where Matt's character survives on Mars by devising a scientific method of 'growing potatoes' out of human faecal matter.

Is Matt Damon OK? How are the potatoes? https://t.co/QAyyYu3wmL — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) February 18, 2021

Matt damon tryna find out where that noise is coming from after hearing the rover land: #CountdownToMars #Mars2020 #marsRover pic.twitter.com/fOH6Z7F2R9 — redge0rh🇸🇴 (@RHufane) February 18, 2021

More on Matt Damon's character in The Martian

The Martian is a 2015 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott that starred Matt Damon as astronaut Mark Watney, who gets stranded on Mars in 2035 after an unexpected blizzard separates him from his crew. The film's plot follows the efforts of his crew to bring him back home. The film was based on Andy Weir's science fiction novel of the same name and earned Matt Damon an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

