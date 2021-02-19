Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is 'grateful' As 'Unfinished' Enters The New York Times Best Sellers

On February 19, 2021, actor-turned-author, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram handle and shared a slideshow video featuring herself and her memoir, Unfinished. Sharing the short video clip, the actor informed her fans and followers that her memoir has entered The New York Times’ Best Sellers list. Sharing the news, she also extended her ‘endless’ gratitude to her fans and followers for their unconditional support.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' book enters The New York Times' Best Sellers

Also read: 'Unfinished': Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Vijay Made A 'lasting Impression' On Her

The motion video clip shows Priyanka’s several collage pictures from her initial days of her career, such as her Miss World picture, her cover picture from Quantico, several selfie pictures with her family and many more. The other slideshow displayed her recently published memoir, titled Unfinished. As for her caption, Priyanka penned, “Sooo this happened… in less than a week…. The New York Times Best Sellers list!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported ‘#Unfinished’. Endlessly grateful. @nytimes”.

Also read: 'Unfinished' Allowed Me To Forgive Myself For Always Running: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As soon as Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers were quick enough to like the post and drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Congratulations! Well deserved!!” with a clapping hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Really appreciated” with a pair of clapping hands emojis. A user complimented her brook and wrote, “Osm book”, while another one called it ‘Nice superb’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an active Instagram user as she had frequently updated her fans and followers about her memoir. The actor was recently busy promoting her book and giving interviews for the same. On February 9, 2021, Priyanka shared a self-recorded video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen reading out the preface of her memoir, in which she informed everyone that she has dedicated Unfinished to her father.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Takes Sonali Bendre On Her Life's Journey With Memoir 'Unfinished'

During her interactions, she has revealed that her life has been documented in detail in Unfinished and that the process of writing has been therapeutic and cathartic for her. In the video, she can be seen donning a turtlenecked white checked outfit. Priyanka captioned the video as, “Live reading of my memoir, Unfinished”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and complimented the beauty. A fan commented, “Listening to u is like a Therapy to our ears” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Sooo proud of you! Can’t wait to read it” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Also read: DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.