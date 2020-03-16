Netizens School Tom Hanks After He Shares Picture Of His Diet Under COVID-19 Quarantine

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks shared a picture of his diet on social media during the quarantine period in Australia after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two pieces of toast smothered with his favourite vegemite spread, along with a glass of water and a kangaroo doll can bee seen in the image posted on his official Twitter account.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

After Hanks shared the image on Twitter, Australian Twitter chided him for the amount of vegemite spread, a salty and pungent paste made from yeast extract, he used on the spread. Hanks’ son Colin also joined the party to take a dig at his father and tweeted:

I've been saying "That's way too much for one piece of toast." to him for years. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 16, 2020

Check out some other reactions:

WHERE WERE THESE HELPERS WHEN TOO MUCH VEGEMITE WAS BEING SPREAD ON THAT TOAST?????? https://t.co/cI1ks7EhYa — Kirsty Webeck 🏳️‍🌈 (@KirstyWebeck) March 15, 2020

okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend. — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) March 15, 2020

'Perfect amount'

However, some Twitteratis were not on the same page and urged the actor to ignore the suggestions to use less Vegemite spread.

this is the perfect amount of vegemite, anyone who says otherwise is wrong — laura lux (@DarthLux) March 15, 2020

On March 12, the American actor took to Twitter to announce that the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and have to be kept under isolation as per the medical protocols. A day later, he thanked everyone who was taking good care of the couple and said that they were taking one day at a time.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” he tweeted.

