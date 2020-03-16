The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizens School Tom Hanks After He Shares Picture Of His Diet Under COVID-19 Quarantine

Hollywood News

After Tom Hanks shared the image of his diet under coronavirus quarantine, netizens chided him for the amount of vegemite spread he had used on his toast.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks shared a picture of his diet on social media during the quarantine period in Australia after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two pieces of toast smothered with his favourite vegemite spread, along with a glass of water and a kangaroo doll can bee seen in the image posted on his official Twitter account.

After Hanks shared the image on Twitter, Australian Twitter chided him for the amount of vegemite spread, a salty and pungent paste made from yeast extract, he used on the spread. Hanks’ son Colin also joined the party to take a dig at his father and tweeted:

Check out some other reactions:

Read: Australian TV Editor Suspects Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Gave Him Virus

'Perfect amount'

However, some Twitteratis were not on the same page and urged the actor to ignore the suggestions to use less Vegemite spread. 

Read: Tom Hanks Detected With Coronavirus, Film Delays & Other Big Hollywood News Of The Week

On March 12, the American actor took to Twitter to announce that the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and have to be kept under isolation as per the medical protocols. A day later, he thanked everyone who was taking good care of the couple and said that they were taking one day at a time.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” he tweeted.

Read: Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Jokes On 'Corona' After COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Want One From Mexico'

Read: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Taking Diagnoses ‘one Day At A Time’

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES