Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Jokes On 'Corona' After COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Want One From Mexico'

A day after veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed positive with the novel coronavirus, Rita Wilson took to her Twitter handle and posted a hilarious update. While the couple is detained and quarantined in Australia, Wilson found herself in a lighter mood as she joked about the fact that after recovery she would only want one kind of Corona. She added that it's the Corona from Mexico which one drinks as she referred to the popular beer brand.

Take a look:

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Read | Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus; celebs pour support

Rita also shared a hilarious video posted by a popular international comedian and satirist which commented on the announcement of Tom Hanks contracting the deadly coronavirus. She thanked the comedian for 'the best laugh of the day' as she found humor comforting in such a situation.

Have a look:

Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome @Trevornoah https://t.co/6ybFEOHpFl — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Read | Fans self-reassure as Tom Hanks confirms he has Coronavirus; cite his movies

Earlier on Thursday, the Saving Private Ryan actor took to his Twitter account and announced the news that they were tested for the Coronavirus after experiencing body aches and cold which turned out to be positive. The veteran actor also shared another update on Friday by assuring his fans and well-wishers that the quarantine in the Land Down Under is only so that the virus does not spread to others. The news of the actor's positive test for coronavirus became a trending topic on Thursday as his followers on social media wished him and Rita Wilson a speedy recovery.

Have a look:

Read | Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson urge people to follow advice of experts after coronavirus diagnosis

Read | Tom Hanks updates fans after coronavirus diagnosis: 'There is no crying in baseball'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.