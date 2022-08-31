Netizens Slam Marvel's Mike Deodato Jr For Allegedly Body Shaming Tenoch Huerta

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic debut with the forthcoming American superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Huerta will be seen portraying the role of Namor the Submariner, a popular superhero, who is being brought to the big screen for the first time. But on Tuesday, Marvel artist Mike Deodato Jr took to his social media space and in a now-deleted post, he compared his own body with that of the actor's. This didn't go well with the latter's fans and they started criticising Mike for the same.

Marvel's Mike Deodato Jr body shames Tenoch Huerta's look in Black Panther 2

On August 30, Mike Deodato Jr shared a screenshot from a scene from Black Panther 2 teaser, starring Tenoch Huerta, along with a back view of himself. Along with this, he wrote, "You can tell somebody screwed things up when a character from a movie looks in worst shape than the 60 years old artist who drew him." It is pertinent to note that he had taken down the post by the morning of August 31.

Soon after netizens witnessed the post shared by Mike, they made fun of him and some even criticized him for body-shaming the actor. A Twitter user wrote, "Nobody has gall like racist white men. They look at themselves through glitter-encrusted glasses because the fact that Mike Deodato Jr. thinks he looks better than Namor is not a vision-based fact at ALL. That's a white man lie," another one tweeted, "Mike Deodato jr posting ass on main in an attempt to disparage the physique of an actor is some deranged mad libs bullshit that makes me feel great about my decision to stop keeping up with comics news."

Nobody has gall like racist white men. They look at themselves through glitter encrusted glasses because the fact that Mike Deodato Jr. thinks he looks better than Namor is not a vision based fact at ALL. That's a white man lie. — Brown Butter Evangelist (@krysilove) August 30, 2022

mike deodato jr posting ass on main in an attempt to disparage the physique of an actor is some deranged mad libs bullshit that makes me feel great about my decision to stop keeping up with comics news — massage gun kelly (@treswritesstuff) August 30, 2022

Wow, surprisingly based because I know Mike Deodato Jr. has gone full-on woke since 2016. — Rebound #1 on Kickstarter! (@comics_rising) August 30, 2022

Mike Deodato jr really thought he was doing something. Delusional af — Nas (@BiotechNas) August 31, 2022

Mike Deodato Jr is the professional pseudonym of Brazilian comic book artist Deodato Taumaturgo Borges Filho. He has contributed to a variety of Marvel and DC series, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, The Invincible Iron Man, Avengers, and Amazing Spider-Man. On the other hand, José Tenoch Huerta Mejía is a Mexican actor and activist. He has appeared in a number of movies in Latin America and Spain, starring in both feature films and short films. His breakthrough Hollywood role is Namor.

The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is helmed by Ryan Coogler. The movie is in the fourth phase of the MCU and will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

