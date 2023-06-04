Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Grooves To Katrina Kaif's Iconic Song | WATCH

Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was spotted dancing to Katrina Kaif's iconic song at the after-party of the show's premiere. She grooved to the song Sheila Ki Jawani from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. In the video that has been making the rounds on the internet, Maitreyi and her co-stars were seen dancing their hearts out on the Bollywood number.

The Never Have I Ever actress was seen wearing a silver risque gown with a cinched waist and a thigh-high slit during the premiere bash. She and Richa Moorjani, along with several others, recreated Katrina Kaif's song and had a blast. In another video from the show's premiere party, Maitreyi and Darren Barnet aka Paxton Hall-Yoshida from the series grooved to the song Jalebi Baby by Jason Derulo and Tesher. Check the clips below.

Never Have I Ever introduces new cast members

Never Have I Ever entire cast at the premiere of the show in Los Angeles. (Image: @maitreyiramakrishnan/Instagram)

The final season of Never Have I Ever has room for some new characters. This time, Michael Cimino will be joining the cast as Ethan, a boy who catches Devi's attention. Also, as per Netlfix, Genneya Walton will also join the team as a part-time substitute teacher at the school. Also, Devi's mom may find love in a new guy named Andres, whose role will be essayed by Ivan Hernandez. Fortunately, the fan favourites including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez will still be part of the show.

When will season 4 come out?

Never Have I Ever will release on OTT on June 8. (Image: @maitreyiramakrishnan/Instagram)

Never Have I Ever will be released on Netflix on June 8, 2023, and it will bring back some major drama into Devi's life for the final time. The last season left at a cliffhanger with Devi showing up at Ben's house. The new trailer featured her getting along with Ben, but also her pursuing her career and showing interest in a new guy named Ethan. And of course, Devi's first boyfriend Paxton will come back to stir things up.

