New ITV Drama 'White House Farm' Tells The Story Of Brutal Murder

The brutal murder of a family back in 1985, including two young children, is set to be the focus of a new ITV drama called 'White House Farm', starring Stephen Graham. The six-part drama series written by Kris Meksa and Giula Sandler will focus into the shocking deaths of parents Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell and her two twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas. According to reports, the family was shot dead in an Essex farmhouse and at the time, police suspected that Sheila, who suffered from schizophrenia, was responsible for the murder.

The show will be starring Stephen Graham, Cressida Bonas, Mark Addy, Freddie Fox, Mark Stanley, Gemma Whelan, Alex Davies, Alfie Allen, Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell. The show will begin on January 8 and will document the case that baffled law enforcement. At first, it was believed that Sheila had shot her relatives before turning the gun on herself, as it was found in her hands, however, as the investigation continued, suspicions were raised that someone else had carried out the cold-blooded killings. Sheila's adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole. It was also found that Bamber had tried to stage the scene of the murder to make it seen the Sheila was responsible, so he could benefit from the large inheritance.

A compelling true crime story

Till this time, Bamber maintains that he is innocent of all crimes, however, his lawyers have made several attempts to have his case reviewed. While speaking to an international media outlet, the writers of the drama series said that they wanted to look at the story from the viewpoint of its effect on those involved, further adding, that the series is an incredibly compelling true crime story. They also said that there has been so much discussion on the case which has focused on contested legal details, through the series they wanted to tell the story in a way that did justice to the devastating emotional truth of what happened. The writers have also worked hard to make sure that Sheila's name was cleared as they believed that there was no way that she could have done any of the things she was accused of.

