Paramore's Hayley Williams To Release New Music In January 2020

Hollywood News

Hayley Williams from Paramore has unveiled that she will release some new music next year and promised her fans to come up with the new projects on music.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paramore's

American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams from Paramore has unveiled that she will release some new music next year and promised her fans to come up with the new taste of music in a special project in January. Williams shared the news on social media sharing a screenshot of a message written on the notepad. In the message, she thanked her fans and followers who wished them on her birthday. She added that 30 was an important year and 31 will be too. She said that she will be coming up with some new music in the upcoming year with the help of some of her old friends. She further added that it will be a great project and the fans will get a taste of it January. 

Netizens happy about new project

Paramore was founded alongside drummer Zac Farro, and the band has not released an album since 2017's After Laughter. Earlier Williams has revealed that she enjoys herself being in the band which means that her special project may not affect her current stance with the group. 

Williams praises the band 

Williams earlier clarified that if the band members are happy then they can just do whatever they want. She said that there are seven band members when they tour and they are all good friends and make music in different parts together. Williams cleared out that by coming up with a new solo project she does not mean that the band is over and they are quitting. Williams further added that she would rather be in the part of it has played an important role. She further added that the band is not going anywhere as long as they are friends. 

