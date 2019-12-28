'The Witcher' Song 'Toss A Coin..' Has Become An Internet Sensation

After its release on December 20, Netflix's The Witcher has quickly gone on to become one of the highest-rated shows on Netflix and has bagged an IMBD rating of 8.8. While fans have been raving about Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and the amazing sword fights, they have also become kind of obsessed with the song Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.

Internets' new favourite song

The song appears at the end of episode 2 and is played by the bard Jaskier who tags along with Geralt so that he can immortalize Geralt's deeds through song. The song has already been uploaded on SoundCloud where it has been streamed 184,000 times and on YouTube where the song has already been viewed two million times.

While fans have been buzzing about it and loving the show, critics have been quite harsh with the series, with one critic even admitting that he found The Witcher so boring that he skipped a few episodes. But that doesn't seem to have fazed showrunner Lauren Hissrich who said that she does not care about 'professional critics' but about the opinions of real fans who have binged watched the series in a day.

Take a look at some fan reactions about the Internet's latest obsession:



Best song “Toss a coin to your Witcher” can’t get enough of it #TheWitcherhttps://t.co/Ssyvihlg7I — Aaron Watson ❅ (@awats15) December 22, 2019

Watching the Witcher and when the bard started singing I was like oh god please don’t.... also me 30 seconds later “toss a coin to your Witcher!!!” — Brendan Hall (@StoneyRocket315) December 26, 2019

TOSS A COIN TO YOUR WITCHER O VALLEY OF PLENTY #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/bjTLYzxavR — 𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒏 ⓝ (@targaryennblood) December 22, 2019

Watch the first episode of #TheWitcherNetflix

"oh cool it's the best parts of GOT"



second episode



"TOSS A COIN TO YOUR WITCHER, O VALLEY OF PLENTY" pic.twitter.com/8yQfqhQhc3 — JontheJoker (@jon_the_joker) December 20, 2019

While there is no release date for season two just yet but Lauren Hissrich already confirmed that there will be a second season. The renewal for a second season was announced on November 13, 2019, which is a full five weeks before The Witcher season one even dropped, meaning that even before its worldwide release Netflix already predicted that The Witcher would be a smashing hit with the fans.

According to sources, filming and production for season two is scheduled to begin in early 2020 with a release date sometime in 2021. It has also been confirmed that Henry Cavil will be returning as Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra who plays the sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan as Cirilla.

