Nick Cannon Invites Taylor Swift On His Morning Show Days After 'baby Making' Jokes

Post expressing his wish to have his 13th child with Taylor Swift, Nick Cannon has now invited the pop star to his morning show, The Daily Cannon. The actor revealed he has been trying to get her on the show. Referring to her recent breakup with her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Cannon said he knows there’s a lot going on in her life but he wants her on his show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon was asked who he wants as his next guest on his daily show. The television host replied, “I am trying to get Taylor Swift to pull up.” Then addressing directly, the Lover singer, Cannon said, “We need you on The Daily Cannon. We got a lot to talk about. I won’t get too much into your business cause I know there’s a lot going on but we need Taylor Swift on The Daily Cannon."

The invitation came after Cannon’s comment on sharing a baby with Swift. During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Drumline star, who is a father of 11 children with 6 different women, said while he has no plan to father any more babies he would change his mind if it comes to Taylor Swift. “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like she has dated a lot of people in the public eye, and so have I. We probably will really understand each other.”

More on Nick Cannon's Fatherhood

Nick Cannon shares 11 years old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, with whom he was married from 2008 to 2014. With Brittany Bell, he has two boys and one girl. Additionally, he and Abby de la Rosa share twins and a daughter. The actor also has a boy with Bre Tiesi, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter with Alyssa Scott. His son named Zen with Alyssa Scott died in December 2021 at the age of only five months due to a brain tumour.