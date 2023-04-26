Taylor Swift Fan Dies After Attending Houston Concert; Sister Releases Statement

A Taylor Swift fan died in a road accident while returning from her concert in Houston. The fan, identified as Jacob Lewis, was reportedly killed by a drunk driver. The allegedly drunk driver, identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, has been apprehended and charged. Lewis was all of 20 years of age.

The incident

Jacob Lewis was driving back from Taylor Swift's Houston concert along with sister April Bancroft. The brother-sister duo's car stalled, which is what led Lewis to step out of the vehicle. He had been attempting to push the car on to the side of the road, while sister Bancroft stayed at the wheel. The drunk driver, Alan Bryant Hayes, swerved his car which hit Lewis as the latter was attempting to push his car. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayes' charges

Alan Bryant Hayes, who was driving a black Volkswagen Beetle, has been reportedly apprehended and charged. Hayes has been charged with third-offence felony driving while intoxicated. He has also been charged with failure to stop and render aid, as per the Houston police.

Bancroft's statement

Sister April Bancroft has released a statement on Lewis' death. April thanked Taylor Swift for being such a big part of her last memory with Lewis. Her tweet read, "I cannot even describe the pain I feel at this moment for the loss of my brother. We loved you so much @taylorswift13 Thank you for making this our last memory together #JacobLewis".

Taylor is currently on her Eras tour through the US.The US leg of the Eras tour has 39 more shows to go. Taylor has also been in the news off late due to her breakup with Joe Alwyn. She was also spotted on a night out with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters. Taylor Swift has yet not commented on the tragic case at hand.

