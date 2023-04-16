Nick Cannon Forgets Name Of One Of His 12 Kids; Ex-partner LaNisha Cole Reacts

Nick Cannon, who is an American television host, recently tried to list the names of his twelve children in order of their birthdays on the Howard Stern Show. However, he seemed to have forgotten the name of one of his children, daughter Onyx. Following that, The Masked Singer host admitted that he will face "a problem" for his mistake.

At the show, Nick Cannon started by naming his 11-year-old twins - Monroe and Moroccan - he shares them with Mariah Carey. The rapper-comedian continued by mentioning his two kids, Golden and Powerful, with Brittany Bell. Further, he added the names of his twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa. He also mentioned the name of his late son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

The America's Got Talent host then said, "And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there's Rise." However, Stern interrupted Nick Cannon and said, "Wrong, wrong! You missed." The Lip Sync Battle Shorties host explained that he was not done naming his children. He continued with the names including Powerful Queen, Halo Marie, and Beautiful Zeppelin.

Stern again pointed out to Nick that he left out the name of one of his children. He said, "You left out Onyx Ice Cole." The TV host responded by saying, "Ah, no! You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order." The radio host jokingly replied, "Poor Onyx," while Nick said, this thing will "create problems" for him. Nick Cannon welcomed Onyx with LaNisha Cole back in 2022. Check out the post below:

Nick Cannon struggles to remember all of his 12 children's nameshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/2bwDcFLmMZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 13, 2023

LaNisha's reacts to Nick forgetting daughter Onyx's name

After the interview, LaNisha took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of her baby girl with a heartfelt note. It read, "My whole world… the most beautiful little girl." The model continued, "I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her." Check out the post below:

LaNisha Cole llama a su hija Onyx su 'mundo entero' después de que Nick Cannon la olvida https://t.co/mxkr4SEGg6 pic.twitter.com/bhEj5drpuF — Blog QQCQ (@qqcq_web) April 14, 2023

She further wrote, "It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said … no person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path."

LaNisha further wroe, "I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx. To all the moms out there... Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this." Check the post below:

Onyx is Nick Cannon's ninth child. Reportedly, the rapper had around nine children in three years with six different women. He is co-parenting all his 12 children since 2011.