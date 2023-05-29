Nick Cannon Makes Crude Joke About Impregnating WWE Superstar Bianca Belair

Nick Cannon recently came under fire for making a crude joke about WWE superstar Bianca Belair. The comedian made an appearance on Wild ‘N Out, a sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show. He rapped about impregnating Bianca in a song.

In the viral clip shared on social media, Cannon can be seen rapping, “There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighborhood. I get in one little fight, my mom got scared. Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair.” See the video here:

Nick Cannon is pure garbage pic.twitter.com/5I40M0e5ru — ✨Mo (@ThatIsJustMo) May 26, 2023

The wrestler, who was also present there, seemed taken aback about the comment while her husband Montez Ford tried to laugh it off. WWE fans clearly did not appreciate the odd remark. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the Bobby actor. One fan said, "Nick Cannon is pure garbage." Another added, "Call me crazy, but if I was Montez, the show would've been over after that line." The sentiment was shared by others, as demonstrated by a third person who said: "Her body language says it all for me. Gross."

Nick Cannon on his unconventional lifestyle

Cannon has recently received a lot of press attention due to his high rate of procreation, as well as, remarks he made regarding his unconventional way of life on his daily show. He has been transparent about the arrangement, stating that he doesn't provide the mothers of his children a monthly stipend or pay child support. Instead, he claims that he provides for their needs when they ask. How Cannon manages to see so many kids in so many homes depends on the day and usually depends on whose mother phones him that day, he explained.

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008. The comedian shares fraternal twins, aged 11 years old with her. The two divorced in 2014. He shares a girl and two boys with Brittany Bell. He and Abby de la Rosa are also parents to twins and a girl. Cannon also has a boy with Bre Tiesi, a daughter with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter with Alyssa Scott. With Scott, he also had a son named Zen, who passed away in December 2021 at the young age of five months from a brain tumour.