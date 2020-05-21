Nick Cordero’s Wife Posts About His Deteriorating Health; Urges Fans To Pray For Him

Hollywood actor, Nick Cordero was detected coronavirus positive in March 2020 and has been hospitalized since. Nick’s fight against the virus seems to be a tough one as even after more than two months, the actor remains to be in the ICU. Last week, there was a ray of good news as the actor was finally on the path to recovery. However, Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots has recently revealed that his health is once again going downhill.

Nick Cordero’s wife revealed that his health is deteriorating once again

Nick Cordero has spent the last few weeks on the ventilator and has gotten his right leg amputated, due to the blood clotting issues. As the actor was on the road to recovery, his health started to deteriorate once again. On Wednesday, May 21, 2020, his wife, Amanda Kloots took to her official Instagram handle to put up a story and asked fans to pray for Nick Cordero’s health as it had only worsened. On the story posted on her social media handle, she said that “Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now”. She later continued to say that “please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down", as she wiped her tears. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you," she added.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots are proud parents of their 10-months-old son. Amanda Kloots is surely going through a very tough time and often takes up to her social media, expressing how much she misses her husband and urging fans to pray for him. She posts pictures of Nick Cordero, along with heart-touching captions. On May 18, 2020, Amanda posted a beautiful candid picture of the couple and captioned the picture, “ I really miss this guy. It’s day 49 in the hospital for Nick. We have a new hashtag #offthevent because our new goal for Nick is for his lung infection to clear up so that we can start breathing trials and get him off the ventilator! These are big goals, but I BELIEVE! We have an army behind him that cheered, sang and prayed for him to wake up so now we need to believe that this to can happen! He’s not done! #coderocky”.

On May 21, 2020, she posted a monochrome picture of the actor on her social media handle. The caption of the picture read, “Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continue to grant miracles”.

Nick Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia when he got admitted to the hospital, back in March. However, the doctors kept on insisting that his symptoms matched that of the newly spread Coronavirus. After the first two tests resulted as negative, it was the actor's third test that revealed he was in fact suffering from the virus.

