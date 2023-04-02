Inside NMACC Gala With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Karisma Kapoor, Nita Ambani

Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai saw big names from entertainment fraternities across the globe, descend on India's fashion capital. The event hosted big international names, such as the likes of Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem, to name a few. As the night progressed, several of the esteemed attendees took to their Instagram handles to share inside images from the one-of-a-kind night.

Tom-Zendaya, Karisma, Kusha party together

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself posing along side Tom Holland and Zendaya. Nita Ambani also joined in for a candid picture. While Karisma was dressed in a royal blue bejeweled Rahul Misra creation, Zendaya, playing muse to Misra, also turned out in the same sequinned colour.

Karisma here is seen cosying up to Zendaya, as both ladies pout for the camera.

Karisma and Tom Holland assumed a more formal pose as they smiled at the camera. Tom Holland looked dapper in a well-tailored suit.

Nita Ambani also joined in for the a picture with Karisma and Zendaya. Nita Ambani's choice of colour for the big night oscillated among various shades of gold which she paired with a statement layered pearl necklace and soliatire earrings.

The unlikely pair of Varun Dhawan and Duluquer Salmaan were also snapped together at the party. While Varun chose a chest-baring suit accessorised with a statement neck piece, Duluquer Salmaan went the conservative route donning a chequered bandhgala.

Kusha Kapila too, actively shared snippets from the night on her Instagram stories and posts. Here she is seen along side, Bhumi Pednekar. While Kusha's pick for the night was a saree-gown hybrid in black splashed with green, Bhumi went all out in a fitted floral grey gown with a contemporary cut. The headgear added an international touch to Bhumi's attire.

Kusha Kapila also posted an inside picture with Isha Ambani who wore a bright red flowing gown which she accessorised with traditional jewelry and a casual shawl.

Maheep Kapoor posted a picture of the expansive food preparations from the gala event as well.

Day 2 of the NMACC gala saw celebrities from across the globe interacting with one another. Well-known names from all over came together to commemorate the opening of this landmark cultural centre essentially celebrating the cultural prowess of the country.