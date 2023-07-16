Nick Jonas Becomes Priyanka Chopra's Hairdresser After Wimbledon Women's Final | Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grown to become a celebrity couple that does not shy away from sharing their candid moments with their fans and followers. Their social media handles are filled with short snippets of funny moments the two have shared with one another. Adding to the list, Priyanka Chopra has now shared yet another reel featuring Nick Jonas, hilariously to her resuce.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per both Christian and Hindu traditions in early December weddings in 2018.

The two welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy on January 15.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Wimbledon women's final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur.

Nick Jonas helps Priyanka Chopra with her ponytail



Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her car ride with Nick Jonas. The two were returning from the Wimbledon women's final and Priyanka evidently wanted to get rid of the high ponytail she had on. The video features a focused Nick trying to untie the meticulously lifted ponytail.



Nick can be seen using the flashlight on his phone to figure out how to untie her ponytail. Once he figures it out he mechanically proceeds to attempt to undo her hair. For the entire duration of Nick's effort, Priyanka can be seen cheekily smiling at the camera.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Wimbledon



The duo recently attended the Wimbledon women's final. The tournament which was held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, saw Marketa Vondrousova win her maiden grand slam title against Ons Jabeur. Nick posted a series of pictures of the two from the event, where they were seated at the Royal Box. Nick's post also congratulated Marketa Vondrousova for her victory.