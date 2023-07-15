Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Share Cute Moments At Wimbledon Women’s Final In London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the power couples in the entertainment world. Despite their busy schedule, the couple is often spotted spending quality time with each other. On Saturday, they were snapped at the Wimbledon Women’s Final.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon Women’s Final

Several pictures of the couple are doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral photos, the couple can be seen enjoying the match sitting in the Royal Box. Priyanka and Nick attended the 13th day of the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In another set of images, Priyanka was seen taking a picture of the tickets. However, the actress is yet to share the photos on social media.

Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' recent summer vacation

Amid the filming of Heads of State, the actress spent her summer days in London. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse into her vacation with family and friends. She also shared photos of her daughter enjoying the time on a yacht.

Priyanka Chopra extends support to the SAG AFTRA strike

After, Margit Robbie, Emily Blunt, Christopher Nolan, and Matt Damon, Priyanka Chopra joined the list of celebs supporting the Hollywood strike. The actress, on Saturday, shared a post on her Instagram handle extending her support for it. In her post, she wrote, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow." For the uninitiated, the strike has affected the production of her film Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.