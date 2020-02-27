Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra & Joe Jonas Didn't Warn Him About Food In His Teeth

The Jonas Brothers is one of the most popular American bands in the world. The three brothers reunited and put up a fabulous show during The Grammys 2020 event and wowed the audiences. Nick Jonas ended up making the news on a different subject after their performance was over. Take a look at what happened to Nick during the concert that went viral.

Nick Jonas reveals neither Priyanka Chopra nor Joe Jonas warned him about food in his teeth at Grammys

Nick Jonas was having a terrific night at the Grammys 2020 as he performed with his brothers and was nominated as well. However, the night turned unforgettable for the 27-year-old singer for a different reason. Nick went viral on social media after audiences and fans spotted food stuck in his teeth during their performance. Nick Jonas had addressed the spinach incident soon after their performance but later revealed what happened on Jimmy Fallon’s show. Check out the video below.

Nick Jonas said that neither his wife Priyanka Chopra nor his brothers Joe and Kevin warned him about the spinach in his teeth before their show. He added that the spinach was stuck to his teeth from breakfast but no one thought of informing him for the entire day. Priyanka and Nick even walked the red carpet together and did a quick photo shoot.

After the show, Nick Jonas got to know about this from Adam Levine who had dropped a text to congratulate him for his performance and also to burst his bubble. Nick’s manager reportedly tried to hide the fact first but unfortunately, that did not pan out the way it was planned. Nick also revealed that he later found out that Joe and Kevin did a quick teeth check before performing, leaving him out of the equation.

