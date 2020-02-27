James Bond: At 163 Minutes, ‘No Time To Die’ Set To Be Longest Movie Of The Series

Daniel Craig is all set to pick up the mantle of James Bond's character for the very last time with No Time to Die. The film has created a substantial amount of hype around it as fans are reportedly awaiting for what Daniel Craig will have in store for them. Recently, it has been revealed that the film will have an extensive runtime of 164 minutes i.e. 2 hours 43 minutes. Read below.

Also read: After Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish feels THIS actor would be the perfect James Bond

No Time to Die's 163-minute runtime

Since No Time to Die is set to hit the theatres in April 2020. Various cinema chains across the world have started pre-booking for the film. A leading cinema chain in the USA have revealed on their official website that No Time to Die will have a runtime of 163 minutes. If true, it would make No Time to Die the longest-running film of the James Bond franchise. Earlier, Spectre held the record of being the longest-running James Bond flick with a runtime of 143 minutes.

Also read: No Time to Die: James Bond franchise calls off China premiere amid coronavirus outbreak

Interestingly, Daniel Craig has an outlandish achievement under his kitty. He featured in both the shortest and longest-running film of the franchise. Daniel's 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace was clocked in at a runtime of 1 hour 46 minutes, making it the shortest film of the franchise. Now, with a monstrous 2 hours 43 minutes runtime for No Time to Die, it is evident that Daniel Craig will bid a farewell to the character with an expatiating experience for the audience.

Also read: Billie Eilish releases the James Bond theme song titled 'No Time To Die'

The news about the extensive runtime can also be justified by the director's recent comments about the film. Director Cary Fukunaga was seated in a conversation about the upcoming Bond film with a leading news daily in the USA where she had revealed that No Time to Die is a culmination of everything the character has become through the course of previous films. The director had revealed furthermore that the character has been through a lot of trauma and loss which will be one of the key aspects of exploration for the latest film. No Time to Die will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

Also read: Billie Eilish reveals release date of James Bond title track, 'No Time To Die'

Also read: Best James Bond films based on audience score on Rotten Tomatoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.