Kim Kardashian's Best Moments From The Ellen DeGeneres Show; WATCH

The Kardashian sisters have been loved by fans of all ages and Kim Kardashian is one of the most loved Kardashians. Kim is often seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As a part of the show, Kim has surprised fans, revealed family secrets and has also shared her family stories. Here are some of the best moments of Kim Kardashian from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kim Kardashian reveals the gender of her 2018 child:

While Kim Kardashian was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that she is going to have a kid but the gender was unknown. But there, Kim ended up revealing the gender of her next child through a slip of tongue. She did not realise it until Ellen DeGeneres pointed it out. After which Kim Kardashian replied with a yes. This is one of the best moments of Kim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This was before the birth of Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian about North West not being in the 2018 Christmas party:

Kim Kardashian revealed that she did not host every family member this Christmas because she wanted to spend time with her husband and kids. But there was one complication which happened was with Kim's daughter North. North West did not get her hair styled on that Christmas day so she was not there in the original family portrait picture. Kim Kardashian added that she was added in with Photoshop. Kim said she did this out of her motherly love as she did not want to see North unhappy.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian feud

While Kim was on The Ellen Show, she was asked about her family's feud by Ellen. Kim revealed that Kourtney wanted to have a more private life and that is why over the period of season 18 the sisters will be seen in a feud. But Kim also said that she and Kourtney Kardashian have made up and are not feuding anymore. Kim also revealed that as Kourtney does not shoot anymore, the other Kardashian sisters have to work more to create content for the show Keeping Up With Kardashians. Other than this, Kim also expressed that she is a bit unhappy with how Kourtney is behaving and added that Kourtney did not think about the other sisters before taking such a decision.

(Source: Ellen DeGeneres Twitter)

