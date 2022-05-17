Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as they recently welcomed their newborn via surrogacy. Giving a glimpse of the little one via social media, the duo even revealed the name of their daughter, which is Malti Marie Jonas, leaving fans gushing about the same.

As the duo is lovingly embracing parenthood, Nick Jonas recently reflected on becoming a father and revealed how blessed he feels.

Nick Jonas opens up about being a father

As Nick Jonas recently appeared on the Today show, he reflected on fatherhood revealing that his life was beautiful. Stating further, he also referred to his daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, saying she is a gift while adding how blessed they were to have her. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed," Nick exclaimed.

As the duo continues to embrace parenthood, a recent report revealed how Nick Jonas is bonding with his little one, thanks to his exceptional singing talent. According to a HollywoodLife report, Priyanka Chopra is in awe of her husband as he always sings to Malti to calm her down when she's fussy.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her baby daughter for the first time, while detailing the little one's journey in the NICU. In the note, they shed light on their last few months and the rollercoaster journey they'd been on. Stating further, they also revealed how their daughter was finally home after spending 100 plus days in the NICU and even penned a note of gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and others who were there selflessly every step of the way. The caption read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now..."(sic)

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra