Nick Jonas Says He Gifted Priyanka Chopra A Tree On Mother's Day; Opens Up On Daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are currently enjoying the phase of parenthood for the first time as the duo recently brought their newborn daughter Malti Marie home after the little one spent 100 days in the NICU. The Runaway star recently visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his forthcoming show, Dancing With Myself during which he revealed how he celebrated Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's Day after pregnancy with their munchkin Malti Marie Jonas.

Nick Jonas opens up on embracing fatherhood

During the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Nick about becoming a dad and how his brothers reacted to it. Reacting to it, Jonas said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift." When asked if people are giving him advice on how to take care of a baby, the 29-year-old star said, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had."

Here's how Nick's brothers reacted to the baby's arrival

Jimmy further asked Nick about his brothers' reaction to the baby's arrival. He replied, "Amazing. They got kids of their own--the two older ones-- and Franklin, the youngest, he's 21 now, can you believe that? He's the favourite uncle of all, by far. Maybe because he is closest to their age."

Nick Jonas says he got Priyanka Chopra a tree on her Mother's Day

Nick Jonas even opened up about how he celebrated Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's Day with their daughter Malti Marie. The American actor-musician said that he got her a citrus tree and they even danced to Bollywood music. He said, "My wife Priyanka, she is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music coz I find it is the easiest to dance to. I could just … (pumps his arms)…do this move all the time, whether I am sitting or standing and it works."

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her baby daughter for the first time, while detailing the little one's treatment in the NICU. She even penned a heartfelt note for the little one in the caption which read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."