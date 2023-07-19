Nick Jonas Gives Priyanka Chopra's Intimate Birthday Celebration A Miss

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 yesterday (July 18) and celebrated her birthday with family and friends. A video of the actress dancing during her birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra had a low-key birthday celebration with her loved ones.

Nick Jonas shared the couple's unseen picture to wish Priyanka on her birthday.

The actress had to press pause on the shooting of Heads of State due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations

A fan page on Instagram shared a video of the actress dancing while people in the background sing "Happy Birthday". Priyanka wore a Happy Birthday tiara and danced in excitement during the intimate gathering with her loved ones.

However, in the video, her husband Nick Jonas was not seen.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra chill on a yacht in unseen photo

On Priyanka's birthday, Nick Jonas shared a picture of them from a yacht ride. In the image, Nick held his wife from behind. The singer's birthday note read, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." He followed it up with a heart emoji.

(Priyanka and Nick enjoying a yacht ride | Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon Finals

Ahead of her 41st birthday, the Love Again actress attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship Women's Final with her husband. The couple was snapped sharing cute moments in the Royal Box among other celebrity attendees.

(A viral picture of Priyanka and Nick from Wimbledon | Image: Jerry x Mimi/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Priyanka has joined the growing list of celebrities supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike. A few days ago, she extended her support to the stakeholders and stated she stood with her union and colleagues. The twin strikes in Hollywood have affected the production of her film Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.