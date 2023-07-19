Nick Jonas Gives Priyanka Chopra's Intimate Birthday Celebration A Miss

Quick links:
How Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday. (Image: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra turned 41 yesterday (July 18) and celebrated her birthday with family and friends. A video of the actress dancing during her birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media.
3 things you need to know
A fan page on Instagram shared a video of the actress dancing while people in the background sing "Happy Birthday". Priyanka wore a Happy Birthday tiara and danced in excitement during the intimate gathering with her loved ones.
However, in the video, her husband Nick Jonas was not seen.
On Priyanka's birthday, Nick Jonas shared a picture of them from a yacht ride. In the image, Nick held his wife from behind. The singer's birthday note read, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." He followed it up with a heart emoji.
(Priyanka and Nick enjoying a yacht ride | Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram)
Ahead of her 41st birthday, the Love Again actress attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship Women's Final with her husband. The couple was snapped sharing cute moments in the Royal Box among other celebrity attendees.
(A viral picture of Priyanka and Nick from Wimbledon | Image: Jerry x Mimi/Instagram)
Meanwhile, Priyanka has joined the growing list of celebrities supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike. A few days ago, she extended her support to the stakeholders and stated she stood with her union and colleagues. The twin strikes in Hollywood have affected the production of her film Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.