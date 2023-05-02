Nick Jonas Shares Pre-MET Photos With 'his Girls' Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a grand appearance at the Met Gala 2023, where they walked the red carpet together in coordinating Valentino looks. Nick took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of himself with "his girls", Priyanka and Malti Marie. The couple paid homage to the theme of the event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".

Nick recently took to social media to share some adorable photos with wife Priyanka and Malti Marie, showcasing their pre-Met Gala bonding. In the pictures, Nick can be seen wearing a sophisticated leather suit jacket holding Priyanka, who is wearing a black strapless gown by the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. she completed her look with a long, ruffle-lined cape that trailed behind her. She completed her look with white gloves, and a bespoke Bulgari piece. The second picture shows Nick holding his daughter Malti in his arms as Malti kept her hand on tie of Nick. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Pre Met with my girls" followed by a red heart emoji.

Priyanka's UNSEEN pic with Malti

Recently, Priyanka was also seen spending time with Malti Marie before the Met Gala event. Priyanka shared a couple of behind the scene gimpses from Met Gala on her Instagram stories. One of the photos showed the actor spending some "mama-daughter time" with Malti Marie. In the photo, Malti can been seen sitting calmly on Priyanka's lap as she gets ready for the greatest fashion event. The star-kid was looking adorable in her white dress.

The couple often shares glimpses of their little princess on their respective social media handles, and fans can't stop swooning over her cuteness. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas often make headlines for their fashion statement. The couple were pictured together several times in the last couple of weeks when Priyanka was touring the world to promote her series Citadel.