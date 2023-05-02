Priyanka Chopra's BTS Photo From MET Gala With Daughter Malti Marie Is All Things Cute

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Met Gala event. The couple, who are parents to a 15-month-old daughter named Malti Marie, walked the red carpet together and stunned in coordinated Valentino looks. Ahead of Met Gala event, Priyanka in an unseen photo can be seen spening some quality time with Malti ahead of her Met Gala appearance, The photo is now going viral on social media.

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sharing a candid moment together. Malti Marie is sitting quietly on Priyanka's lap as she is getting ready for the annual biggest fashion event. The baby girl looked super cute in her white dress.

Priyanka-Nick attend MET Gala 2023

The theme of this year's event was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". Nick wore a sophisticated leather suit jacket over a crisp white shirt and a studded black tie. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked glamorous in a black strapless gown by the Italian luxury fashion house, with a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit that showed off her Valentino platform pumps.

Priyanka completed her look with a statement piece: a long, ruffle-lined cape that trailed behind her as she walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. She also wore white gloves, which completed the two-toned, black-and-white style that Lagerfeld was known for. She accessorised with a Bulgari piece.

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, and her fashion choices at the Met Gala event were no less than stunning. Her appearance with Nick Jonas was a treat for their fans. The couple's journey as parents is something that their fans love to follow and cherish.