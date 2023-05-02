Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Twin In Black Valentino Outfits At MET Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the MET Gala 2023 red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress sported a black gown designed by Valentino at the charity ball. Both Priyanka and Nick arrived at the red carpet in a Valentino outfit. Pictures of Priyanka and Nick on the red carpet have been going viral on the internet.

Priyanka Nick twin in black at MET Gala red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the MET red carpet twinning in black outfits. Photos and videos shared by fan accounts show Priyanka in a black ruffled gown which she paired with white gloves. On the red carpet, Nick Jonas shared that Priyanka is wearing jewellery designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld himself.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas served major couple goals as they arrived at the MET Gala together. For the unversed, this is the third time the couple walked the red carpet together. Priyanka and Nick attended the MET Gala as a couple for the first time in 2017. The couple also attended the MET Gala 2019 together.



Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla at MET Gala 2023

Priyanka is not the only Indian to walk the red carpet at the MET Gala this year. Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla also graced the biggest fashion event of the year and paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by way of their glamourous outfits.

About MET Gala 2023

MET Gala is a charity event that takes place every year on the first Monday of May. This year the fashion-forward day falls on May 1. Organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art the gala is hosted in New York City. Though the guest list to the coveted event is kept under wraps till D-day, it is being anticipated that along with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the late German designer's legacy. He passed away in the year 2019. Creative director at Chanel, Karl took the brand to new heights during his time at the luxury label. The guests at the MET honoured him by dressing and styling in his inspired designs. This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as always, along with Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz, recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.