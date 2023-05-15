Nick Jonas Shares UNSEEN Photos Of Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie On Mother's Day 2023

Nick Jonas dedicated his Mother's Day post to Priyanka Chopra. The singer-actor shared a candid snap in his Instagram post, which captured Priyanka and Malti Marie's candid and fun moments together. The Citadel star could be seen carrying the little one on her shoulders as they spent some quality time together. It seemed like Nick was the one recording the mother-daughter duo on his camera.

The other post was a video in which Priyanka was seen giggling as she played with Malti on the streets. In both cases, the Love Again actress sported an off-white co-ord set with sunglasses and cap. She looked in a playful mood with her daughter. Malti's expression clearly showed how elated she as her mom zoomed past people and vehicles on the road, with her riding on the shoulders. Nick captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day."

Priyanka Chopra's short trip to India

Priyanka Chopra was on a short trip to India as she attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Even though fans were hoping for Nick Jonas and Malti Marie to accompany Priyanka on this trip, the Jumanji star gave it a miss. Nonetheless, he congratulated his sister-in-law Parineeti on her engagement on social media and dropped in a heart emoji on the actress' Instagram post announcing engagement.

Jonas Brothers release new album

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas have released their sixth studio record The Album. Now, they will be embarking on an US tour in August. The tour will criss-cross the US from mid-August until October. The brothers have set aside a period for family after the release and promo duties for The Album, before gearing up to tour in August.