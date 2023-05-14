Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics Of Malti Marie With Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas On Mother's Day

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable post to mark the occasion of Mother's Day. The day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May to honour mothers and mother figures. Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of her mother Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Priyanka Chopra marked Mother’s Day by posting pictures with a caption expressing gratitude to all mothers. In the post, Priyanka mentioned, “Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers”. The Citadel actress shared candid pictures of her mother and mother-in-law playing with her daughter, Malti Marie.

Talking more about her mother, the 40-year-old actress mentioned that her mother is her ‘greatest gift’. She shared a picture playing with Malti Marie, while Madhu Chopra watches over them. In the caption, Priyanka added, “Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!”.

Priyanka Chopra also talked about new moms like herself in the caption. She wrote, “To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum, I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude.”. Sharing a picture of her and Malti dining with her mother-in-law, Priyanka gave a special mention to the mother of her husband Nick Jonas by mentioning, “Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.”

Priyanka concluded her post by talking about her daughter Malti Marie. On Mother’s Day, the Love Again actress write, “And… I love you Malti Marie Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. ❤️🙏🏽🥹 #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating ❤️”. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.