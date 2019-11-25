Nick Jonas Shares Emotional Version Of The Viral Meme Trend 'Gonna Tell My Kids'

This is the age of Memes and every now and then there is a new wave of memes that take over the internet. The latest one that has been doing the round of the internet is the Gonna Tell My Kids Meme. A lot of people and many celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and posted their own versions of the meme. The latest one to join this wagon is one of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas. Here is the star’s emotional take on Gonna Tell My Kids meme.

Nick Jonas posts an emotional version of Gonna Tell My Kids

The Jonas Brothers recently swept a 2020 Grammy Nomination. The song Sucker has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The nomination is special for the brothers as Sucker was their first release after they got back together. The music video of the song features the wives of all the brothers, Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sophie Turner. After the song, the band went on to release a full album and are currently touring. They have reportedly even starred together in their documentary Chasing Happiness.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

Wanting to thank his fans for this achievement, Nick Jonas decided to post on his social media. But rather than going the typical way, the star decided to post his own version of the "Gonna Tell My Kids" meme. The post is an emotional take on the meme and will hit you right in the feels.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas' Best Songs That Fans Worldwide Fell In Love With

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Joans will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this December 1. Priyanka Chopra is currently caught up with the promotions for her next Frozen 2. Nick Jonas will be seen next in Jumanji: The Next Level.

ALSO READ | Grammy Awards: Nick Jonas Exults Over Nomination For Jonas Brothers, Here's Full List

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas' Hilarious Claim On Using Priyanka's Make-up Products Has Internet Laughing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.