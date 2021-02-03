Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominees Announced, Kenan Thompson To Host Event

Nickelodeon, on Tuesday, February 2 revealed its nomination list along with the format for its upcoming edition of Kids’ Choice Awards. While doing so they also announced that the Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will be hosted by Saturday Night Live fame Kenan Thompson. Owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the producers of the event have changed its format entirely.
As reported by Deadline, this year viewers will enjoy an out-worldly experience using XR technology. Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will also have live and interactive fan walls which will facilitate an at-home experience of the main stage to the fans. Hosted by Thompson, the event will be live at 7.30 pm Et on March 13. The show will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and on Nick Jr. channel as well.
Going by the nominees' list, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has dominated the list by bagging a whopping 5 nominations. Following him comes Stuck With U singer Ariana Grande and the cast of Stranger Things for grabbing four nominations each. The voting poll to decide the winners has started online from Tuesday onward online on social media. The music performances for the event will be announced shortly by the organisers. Here’s taking a quick look at the nominee list of Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
- Alexa & Katie
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- Henry Danger
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
- black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Fuller House
- The Mandalorian
- Stranger Things
- Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- American Ninja Warrior Junior
- LEGO Masters
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
- Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business
- LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
- The Loud House
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
- Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
- Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
- Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
- Dolittle
- Hamilton
- Hubie Halloween
- Mulan
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
- Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
- Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)
- Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)
- Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
- Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
- Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
- Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
- Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
- Onward
- The Croods: A New Age
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Trolls World Tour
- Scoob!
- Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Tina Fey (22, Soul)
- Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)
- Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
- Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)
- Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)
- Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Selena Gomez
- Ariana Grande
- Katy Perry
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
- Justin Bieber
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- OneRepublic
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
- “Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
- “Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
- “Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
- “Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
- “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
- “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
- “Dynamite” by BTS
- “Toosie Slide” by Drake
- “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
- “Yummy” by Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
- BTS (Asia)
- Savannah Clarke (Australia)
- David Guetta (Europe)
- Master KG (Africa)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
- Emma Chamberlain
- Charli D’Amelio
- GamerGirl
- Addison Rae
- JoJo Siwa
- Maddie Ziegler
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
- James Charles
- Jason Derulo
- David Dobrik
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
- Simone Biles
- Alex Morgan
- Naomi Osaka
- Candace Parker
- Megan Rapinoe
- Serena Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- Tom Brady
- Stephen Curry
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Lionel Messi
- Russell Wilson
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fortnite
- Minecraft
- Pokémon GO
- Roblox
(Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber & Kenan Thompson Instagram)
