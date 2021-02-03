Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nominees Announced, Kenan Thompson To Host Event

Nickelodeon, on Tuesday, February 2 revealed its nomination list along with the format for its upcoming edition of Kids’ Choice Awards. While doing so they also announced that the Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will be hosted by Saturday Night Live fame Kenan Thompson. Owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the producers of the event have changed its format entirely.

As reported by Deadline, this year viewers will enjoy an out-worldly experience using XR technology. Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will also have live and interactive fan walls which will facilitate an at-home experience of the main stage to the fans. Hosted by Thompson, the event will be live at 7.30 pm Et on March 13. The show will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and on Nick Jr. channel as well.

Going by the nominees' list, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has dominated the list by bagging a whopping 5 nominations. Following him comes Stuck With U singer Ariana Grande and the cast of Stranger Things for grabbing four nominations each. The voting poll to decide the winners has started online from Tuesday onward online on social media. The music performances for the event will be announced shortly by the organisers. Here’s taking a quick look at the nominee list of Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

Drake

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

