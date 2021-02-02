'Jallikattu' Movie Earns Nomination In Motion Pictures, Intl. Category At Satellite Awards

The International Press Academy had recently announced the Satellite Awards Nomination. Along with several other notable international films, director Lijo Jose Pellisery's Jallikattu made it to the nominations. Film producer Guneet Monda tweeted all the details of the nominations. Read further to know which category has Jallikattu been nominated for.

Jallikattu earns a nomination in Satellite awards

Jallikattu is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery. The Satellite Awards are annual awards given away to films by International Press Academy. The event usually takes place in Los Angelos and films from various genres and languages are nominated. Recently Lijo's film Jallikattu earned a Satellite awards nomination along with nine other films in the category of Best International Motion Picture.

The Malayalam film has been nominated along with Another Round, which is a Danish film, Finnish film Tove, Taiwanese drama A Sun and Two of Us which is a French film. Other films nominated are Spanish musical drama I’m No Longer Here, Ukrainian dystopian film Atlantis, Swiss drama My Little Sister and Guatemalan supernatural horror La Llorona. This nomination plays a major role as Jallikattu is also planning to contest at the Oscars. Jallikattu was nominated along with 93 other international films and was then chosen in the 9 nominated films.

Jallikattu's awards

The 93rd Academy Awards will be taking place on February 25. Since its debut in the Toronto International film festival, Jallikattu has become favourite amongst several festivals. Lijo won the award for the best director at the International Film Festival of India. It was also nominated at the Asian Film Awards. He also won the best director award at the Kerala State Film Awards along with Kannan Ganapathi who won an award for best sound mixing.

More about Jallikattu

Jallikattu is an independent film written by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar which is based on the short story of Maoist by Hareesh. The plot revolves around a bull escaping a slaughterhouse while all the village men start hunting for it. Jallikattu's cast features Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Take a look at the trailer here:

