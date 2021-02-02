Maniesh Paul Roped In To Host The ITA Awards For The Fifth Time | Here Are Details

Actor-host Maniesh Paul returns as the host of the Indian Television Academy awards for the fifth time. The 20th edition of ITA awards is all set to premiere soon on television. The 20th edition of the award show, aka ITA Awards 2021, will showcase some of the biggest names from the TV industry who would be coming together to celebrate the two decades of the Indian Television Academy Awards.

Maniesh Paul set to host 20th ITA Awards

Maniesh Paul is a popular Indian anchor and actor who has been a part of many shows and award ceremonies on television. Maniesh Paul has been associated with the Indian Television Academy Awards since 2015. According to the press release, he has been roped in for hosting the ITA awards for the fifth time now. Interestingly, he has received the award for Best Anchor by the ITA for 8 years now.

Maniesh Paul shared his views on hosting the ITA awards for the fifth time saying that he had started his career as a host with the ITA awards itself. He considers the award ceremony as an integral part of his life. Director of ITA, Anu Ranjan also stated that Maniesh has become an important part of ITA awards and they are expecting fireworks on stage again. The ITA Awards 2021 date has not been announced yet, but the official portal states that the ceremony will soon be airing on television screens.

Maniesh Paul's shows

Maniesh Paul is a host and actor by profession. He has hosted several reality TV shows in the past and is known for his comic timing. He began his career as a radio jockey and soon moved to anchoring as well as acting. He recently hosted the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020. Apart from hosting different shows, Maniesh has also joined the cast of an upcoming Bollywood movie titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to film after more than seven years.

