Nicolas Cage's Wild New Look Unveiled From Forthcoming Western 'Butcher's Crossing'

With filming underway in Montana on the Western Butcher's Crossing, Ghost Rider star Nicholas Cage has been treating his fans and followers with yet another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles. The Hollywood actor is playing a buffalo hunter named Miller in the forthcoming film which is helmed by Gabe Polsky. The first look of the actor has been unveiled.

The first look snap hints that the film will be another wild ride on the new Cage project.

Nicholas Cage unveils first look from Butcher's Crossing

[PIC] Nicolas Cage on the set of Gabe Polsky's BUTCHER'S CROSSING, filming now in Montana! #ButchersCrossing pic.twitter.com/fXrSolo7gc — NicolasCageOnFire (@CageOnFire) October 15, 2021

In the picture that has taken over the internet, a bald with a beards Cage can be seen donning heavy western-style pelts and what also appears to be a scar on his left cheek that hints at several fighting or hunting that his character has been doing. According to the news agency, ANI, the film's story revolves around a young Harvard dropout guy who seeks his destiny out West by tying his fate to a team of buffalo hunters that is led by Miller.

Together, the group embarks on a harrowing journey risking their lives and sanity. The title of the film refers to the small Kansas town where the two intersect in the novel's story that is set in the 1870s.

Meanwhile, last month in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicholas Cage shed light on aspects from his most recent film, Prisoners of the Ghostland. Apart from Cage, the film will also star Sofia Boutella and Bill Moseley. In the interview, Cage also revealed that he is not planning on retiring from the film fraternity any time soon. When asked about taking a break after his next few films, he mentioned that is not even thinking about the word 'retirement'. He called his work in cinema his 'guardian angel' and mentioned that he needed it.

Prisoners of the Ghostland was Cage's most recent film, which got its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The plot of the film revolves around a criminal, who is sent to rescue the governor's granddaughter, who disappeared into the Ghostland. The film and Cage, along with Sofia Boutella and Bill Moseley have been receiving positive reviews so far.

Image: AP