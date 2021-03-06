Nicolas Cage Ties The Knot For 5th Time; Marries Girlfriend Riko Shibata In Las Vegas

Veteran American actor Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Riko Shibata have tied the knot. Nicolas Cage took the internet by storm on Friday as he confirmed marrying for the fifth time. While sharing a statement to various international publications, including Hollywood Life, Cage asserted, "It's true and we are very happy". Nicolas also added that the couple was enjoying newly-wedded bliss.

Nicolas cage marries Riko Shibata:

In the viral photos, Riko, the bride, wore a black handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto of three layers. In addition, she also held a bouquet of yellow and red roses. Along with her bright red lipstick, Riko kept her sleek straight hair open for the special day. Meanwhile, Nicolas, the groom, wore a black Tom Ford tuxedo completed with a yellow rose buttonhole to match Riko's bouquet. The couple exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows during their intimate ceremony at Las Vegas' Wynn Hotel.

Interestingly, the Oscar-winning actor married Riko on February 16, with the date chosen to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father. And, it is reported in Daily Mail that after the wedding, the bride and groom held a small celebration attended by Cage's third wife Alice Kim - with whom he has remained good friends and their son Kal.

Who is Nicolas Cage's fifth wife Riko?

The 57-year-old Academy Award winner met Riko in Shiga, Japan over a year ago. In the initial months of 2020, they were often clicked together on the streets of New York. Later, last year in August, Cage announced their engagement in an interview with his brother Marc Coppola's radio show. In the conversation, he had revealed that he customized the engagement ring for her and sent it through FedEx.

On the other hand, this wedding comes less than two years since Cage notoriously asked for an annulment four days after his fourth marriage to Erika Koike on March 23, 2019. The actor was granted a divorce from Koike in July 2020. He was previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (2004 to 2016).

