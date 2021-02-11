Nicole Kassell Of 'The Watchmen' Fame Roped In To Direct 'The Wizard Of Oz' Remake

Nicole Kassell of The Watchmen fame has been finalised as the director of the upcoming and much-talked-about The Wizard Of Oz remake. As per a report on Deadline, Nicole Kassell will do a film adaptation of the classic novel that the 1939 film was based on, instead of simply doing a visual re-do of the classic feature presentation. The report also states that Nicole Kassell was roped-in due to her work as a director on three out of nine The Watchmen episodes in the capacity of a director and her ability to adapt seemingly challenging written pieces of work. A part of the report even read that Nicole has chosen to do the project because certain themes of the film, as per her, are something that must be brought to light one more time as they will supposedly resonate with today's audience.

What else did the article say:

The final bits of the article saw the director expressing how humbled she is due to the opportunity that has landed in her lap and her excitement for working on the reboot of a classic tale. The director/executive producer, who made her feature film debut with an Indie presentation known as "The Woodsman", shared her excitement for paving a new yellow brick road, which is a reference to one of the most iconic sequences of the 1939 film. As far as details regarding The Wizard Of Oz cast and The Wizard Of Oz plot of the upcoming remake is concerned, nothing has been shared or locked in by the official sources yet. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when the official sources release them.

About The Wizard Of Oz Remake:

The upcoming The Wizard Of Oz remake is going to be produced and distributed by Temple Hill and New Line Cinema. The upcoming iteration of the classic tale, as has been implied by the officials who have been quoted by Deadline, will provide a new visual language to the tale. Details regarding the filming locations, the music composer, and other key cast and crew members attached to the project are yet to be revealed.

