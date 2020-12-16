Lana Del Rey Engaged To Musician Clayton Johnson, Suggest Reports

Summertime Sadness fame Lana Del Rey has reportedly got engaged to singer Clayton Johnson. As per a report presented by People, a source confirmed that Clayton popped the big question and Lana retorted saying “yes”. Lana Del Rey has always remained tight-lipped when it comes to her romantic life and even this time she hasn’t yet confirmed the news.

Lana Del Rey engaged to Clayton Johnson?

It all began when Lana Del Rey made her comeback on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. While performing ‘Love You Like A Woman’, fans were quick to notice a massive ring on her ring finger. Speculations began doing the rounds if the singer was engaged when a source close to the singer told People that the rumours were true. The source also added that the duo met each other on a dating application.

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson’s romance rumours caused a stir ever since the duo began following each other on Instagram. Fans have previously spotted Lana Del Rey making an appearance on Clayton’s social media profiles as well. During Halloween, the two were seen together with a bunch of friends. The duo opted to wear matching The Wizard of OZ costumes. Although the report claims that the couple is engaged both Lana and Clayton haven’t confirmed the news yet.

Eager fans have now flooded Twitter to procure details of the engagement. While some seek to know if the rumours are true, others have already declared that she has been caught red-handed. The news has made several fans to go in a state of shock. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

wait lana del rey engaged??? HOW COME I DIDN’T KNOW SHE HAS A BF BYE pic.twitter.com/6IMOPOPiyU — sam (@folklorenfr) December 16, 2020

ALSO READ| BTS' Hit Single 'Dynamite' Garners Fifth Position On The Billboard's Pop Songs Radio Chart

lana del rey is engaged and didn’t even tell me.. pic.twitter.com/JUpmh924Bj — josie ᵇˡᵐ (@lanascokeline) December 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Lana Del Rey Sports Mesh Mask During Livestream, Irked Netizens Say She Is 'Born To Die'

You engaged girl? — Amy hennyhouse (@dadisthatyou) December 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin Call It Quits After 6 Months Of Dating

Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qK2bJ6jVKK — 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚗 (@streamcocc) December 12, 2020

Lana Del Rey re-debuted on American TV after 9 years with her 'Love You Like A Woman' performance at The Tonight Show. During her recent performance, she opted to wear a leather outfit paired with dark locks. Lana was seen backed by a full band behind her. Check out her performance here:

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Ariana Grande: Who Wore The Berta Dress Better?

(Promo Image Source: Lana Del Rey & Clayton Johnson Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.